City rolls out new Parks & Rec platform

The City of Delaware has unveiled a new platform aimed at enhancing residents’ online interaction with local recreational programs. The CivicRec online system, announced by the city in a press release last week, went online on Jan. 27.

In the program, residents can create an account with their email address, which will allow them to view program offerings, register in both youth and adult programs, and make online payments. The platform also allows users self-service reservation functionality and the ability to receive notifications on class cancellations and facility closures.

“Residents really appreciate that everything is in one place,” Parks and Natural Resources Director Ted Miller said in the press release. “Before CivicRec, our registration process was out of date and not consistent.”

Delaware’s need for a better system was heightened by the return of recreational programs and facilities to the city in 2021. Prior to that, the Central Ohio YMCA had provided oversight of the programs for 10 years. Since the city reassumed control, it has worked to expand recreation programs as well.

While the system will streamline everything regarding recreational services for residents, the benefits will also be enjoyed by those working for the city to facilitate the programs and services.

“We like having the ability to process funds,” Miller said. “We adapted our processes to take advantage of what the system can do for us, and it will be quite beneficial.”

According to the press release, “Staff and residents appreciate the time-saving benefits of having a one-stop shop for recreation and, administratively, the City of Delaware is benefiting from CivicRec’s integrated payment functionality.”

The system can be accessed by clicking on the parks and recreation button at www.delawareohio.net.

“By transitioning to this platform we are able to better serve you by placing almost all of our offerings in one location for convenient and speedy use,” the program’s introduction states. “If you are looking to reserve a shelter, purchase a season pass/membership, sign up for an activity, or just research what areas and offerings we have, you have come to the right place.”

Included in the system are memberships for Jack Florance Pool and Hidden Valley Golf Course.

Located at the entrance to Mingo Park in Delaware is a sign directing visitors to the various amenities available throughout the park. Pictured in the background is the Jack Florance Pool. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Mingo-Pool-1.jpg Located at the entrance to Mingo Park in Delaware is a sign directing visitors to the various amenities available throughout the park. Pictured in the background is the Jack Florance Pool. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

CivicRec system provides one-stop shop

