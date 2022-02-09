Local students compete in annual art show

More than 200 talented young artists from Delaware County have original artwork currently on display at the Delaware Arts Castle in the annual Delaware County High School Art Show.
A juried exhibit sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, the winners have been selected and were honored at a reception on Jan. 23 at the Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.
The exhibit consists of 241 entries from students at six high schools in Delaware County: Delaware Hayes High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Olentangy Berlin High Schooland Buckeye Valley High School.
After hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded the Best in Show to Brock Corry of Olentangy Berlin High School and picked this year’s winners in the following categories: painting, drawing, photography, digital art, wearable art, mixed media, ceramics and sculpture.
Carolyn Jones, vice president of Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, presented the cash awards this year. As in years past, there were two jurors judging this year’s show. This year’s jurors were Nancy Magnuson, a retired art teacher from the Bellefontaine City Schools, and Karen Weeks, an adjunct professor of art at Ohio Wesleyan University. Both jurors found the show to be full of thoughtful, well-executed artwork, and “overall a delightful exhibition of the burgeoning artists of Central Ohio.”
This year’s winners include:
Painting
1st: Lillian Fouch “Morning Café” Olentangy
2nd: Sam Torak “Awaken My Love” Olentangy Liberty
3rd: MacKenna Cook “Galactic” Olentangy Liberty
Drawing
1st: Exavier Clark “Untitled” Buckeye Valley
2nd: Kai Cannon “Crimson Nostalgia” Delaware Hayes
3rd: Brenna Elam “Grandma’s” Delaware Hayes
Photography
1st: Rishi Nelakurti “Dominant Patriotism” Olentangy
2nd: Gabbie Schneider “Untitled” Buckeye Valley
3rd: Ryan Jeansonne “Dystopian Family Photo” Olentangy Berlin
Digital Art
1st: Elizabeth Weinberger “Open Window” Olentangy Orange
2nd: Hayden Kellar “Surreal Silence” Olentangy Berlin
3rd: Elizabeth Weinberger “Final Destination” Olentangy Orange
Wearable Art
1st: Paige Timmerman “Intrépide” Olentangy Berlin
2nd: Abbey Queen “Ancient Inspired Necklace” Olentangy Berlin
Mixed Media
1st: Emma Bebo “Effects of Aging” Olentangy
2nd: Kaleb Harrell “The Untold Truth” Olentangy Berlin
3rd: Halle Schmidt “Featuring” Olentangy Berlin
Ceramics
1st: Charlotte Wolf “Toilet” Olentangy Liberty
2nd: Lonny Curry “Blue Twisted Vase” Delaware Hayes
3rd: Courtney Beneke “Untitled” Buckeye Valley
Sculpture
1st: Ryan Zhu “Pod Inspired” Olentangy
2nd: Kylie Jansen “Joel Jansen” Olentangy
3rd: Andi Cummins “Mushroom” Olentangy Liberty
Juror’s Choice
1st: Kali Bateman “Dissociation” Olentangy Berlin
2nd: Kamilla Slayton “Battle Worn” Delaware Hayes
The annual Delaware County High School Art Show is viewable free of charge to the public through Feb. 25. The Arts Castle is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturay. Masks are required for entrance.
For more information, call 740-369-ARTS (2787).
Submitted by The Arts Castle in Delaware.