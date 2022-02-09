Local students compete in annual art show

More than 200 talented young artists from Delaware County have original artwork currently on display at the Delaware Arts Castle in the annual Delaware County High School Art Show.

A juried exhibit sponsored by Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, the winners have been selected and were honored at a reception on Jan. 23 at the Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware.

The exhibit consists of 241 entries from students at six high schools in Delaware County: Delaware Hayes High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Olentangy Berlin High Schooland Buckeye Valley High School.

After hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded the Best in Show to Brock Corry of Olentangy Berlin High School and picked this year’s winners in the following categories: painting, drawing, photography, digital art, wearable art, mixed media, ceramics and sculpture.

Carolyn Jones, vice president of Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan, presented the cash awards this year. As in years past, there were two jurors judging this year’s show. This year’s jurors were Nancy Magnuson, a retired art teacher from the Bellefontaine City Schools, and Karen Weeks, an adjunct professor of art at Ohio Wesleyan University. Both jurors found the show to be full of thoughtful, well-executed artwork, and “overall a delightful exhibition of the burgeoning artists of Central Ohio.”

This year’s winners include:

Painting

1st: Lillian Fouch “Morning Café” Olentangy

2nd: Sam Torak “Awaken My Love” Olentangy Liberty

3rd: MacKenna Cook “Galactic” Olentangy Liberty

Drawing

1st: Exavier Clark “Untitled” Buckeye Valley

2nd: Kai Cannon “Crimson Nostalgia” Delaware Hayes

3rd: Brenna Elam “Grandma’s” Delaware Hayes

Photography

1st: Rishi Nelakurti “Dominant Patriotism” Olentangy

2nd: Gabbie Schneider “Untitled” Buckeye Valley

3rd: Ryan Jeansonne “Dystopian Family Photo” Olentangy Berlin

Digital Art

1st: Elizabeth Weinberger “Open Window” Olentangy Orange

2nd: Hayden Kellar “Surreal Silence” Olentangy Berlin

3rd: Elizabeth Weinberger “Final Destination” Olentangy Orange

Wearable Art

1st: Paige Timmerman “Intrépide” Olentangy Berlin

2nd: Abbey Queen “Ancient Inspired Necklace” Olentangy Berlin

Mixed Media

1st: Emma Bebo “Effects of Aging” Olentangy

2nd: Kaleb Harrell “The Untold Truth” Olentangy Berlin

3rd: Halle Schmidt “Featuring” Olentangy Berlin

Ceramics

1st: Charlotte Wolf “Toilet” Olentangy Liberty

2nd: Lonny Curry “Blue Twisted Vase” Delaware Hayes

3rd: Courtney Beneke “Untitled” Buckeye Valley

Sculpture

1st: Ryan Zhu “Pod Inspired” Olentangy

2nd: Kylie Jansen “Joel Jansen” Olentangy

3rd: Andi Cummins “Mushroom” Olentangy Liberty

Juror’s Choice

1st: Kali Bateman “Dissociation” Olentangy Berlin

2nd: Kamilla Slayton “Battle Worn” Delaware Hayes

The annual Delaware County High School Art Show is viewable free of charge to the public through Feb. 25. The Arts Castle is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturay. Masks are required for entrance.

For more information, call 740-369-ARTS (2787).

Berlin High School student Brock Corry is pictured with his parents, Jeff and Shawn Corry. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Brock-CorryBerlin-HS-with-his-parents.jpg Berlin High School student Brock Corry is pictured with his parents, Jeff and Shawn Corry. Courtesy photo | The Arts Castle

Submitted by The Arts Castle in Delaware.

Submitted by The Arts Castle in Delaware.