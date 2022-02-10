Nominations sought for senior citizens HOF

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, an annual recognition ceremony hosted by COAAA in May that acknowledges the tremendous contributions of extraordinary central Ohio older adults.

This year’s ceremony will be Wednesday, May 25, at The Gallery of Champions (Champions Golf Course) in Columbus. Inductees receive a Hall of Fame lapel pin, a framed portrait from a professional photographer, and a personal recognition during the ceremony from county commissioners.

Nominees are evaluated for their significant contributions after reaching the age of 60. Examples of recognized efforts include volunteering, leadership in organizations, church activities, community service, awards/honors, special achievements, being a caregiver, or something as informal as lending a helping hand to a neighbor. Nomination forms are available on COAAA’s website (coaaa.org/hof) or by calling 800-589-7277. The nomination deadline is Friday, March 4.

Any individual or organization may nominate a resident of Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway or Union counties. Nominees must be 60 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ohio for the past five years or longer. A married couple may be nominated for an award if both have been equally involved in the same activities and both meet the eligibility criteria.

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) plans, funds, and delivers services that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA arranges and coordinates services to help individuals with daily living, such as homemaking, transportation, home delivered meals, and personal care.

COAAA manages services for approximately 15,000 people and funds services for another 25,000 older adults in eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union. COAAA is operated under the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

For more information, visit www.coaaa.org.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).

