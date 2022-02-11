Local judge to name next Berkshire Twp. trustee

GALENA — The Berkshire Township Board of Trustees were unable to agree on a replacement for a fellow member’s seat, so now the courts must decide.

“The open Berkshire Township Trustee must now be filled via appointment by the Delaware County Probate Judge, as the Township Trustees did not make an appointment within 30 days of the seat becoming vacant,” said Berkshire’s Winter Newsletter. “Township residents interested in learning more about this process are invited to this informational meeting to be held by Judge David Hejmanowski, who will outline the process to be followed.”

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in the township hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

“Township residents who are interested in being considered should forward a resume and letter of interest to the court at dthomas@co.delaware.oh.us, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18th,” the newsletter said.

Josh Varble had held the trustee seat but has moved out of the township. His remaining term expires Dec. 31, 2023. Varble’s resignation was announced during a special meeting at the end of last year, prompting the township to put a call out for interested candidates the next day. The vacancy was even mentioned by Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John during a recent City Council meeting.

At a special meeting on Jan. 10, trustees Mike Dattilo and Rod Myers, along with Berkshire Township Administrator Kevin Vaughan, interviewed four candidates “to consider the appointment of a public official,” the minutes said. At the later regular meeting that same night, another candidate was interviewed. After two hours, the trustees agreed to hold a special meeting “for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the vacancy of Township Trustee.”

On Jan. 13, two candidates were interviewed at the special meeting. After the interviews, there were two separate discussions between Datillo, Myers and Vaughan “regarding the candidates for trustee,” that included a recess. The meeting minutes conclude by saying, “Trustee Myers left the meeting at 19:46. Trustee Datillo adjourned the meeting at 19:46.”

The third trustee isn’t the only opening in the township. According to the Berkshire Township website, the following positions are available: maintenance supervisor, a full-time roads-maintenance worker, and a part-time board clerk. Job descriptions and how to apply are available on the website at berkshiretwp.org.

Also in the township, Jon Kerr was appointed to the Zoning Commission, and James Spurrier was appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals, both for five-year terms.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Berkshire-Twp.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.