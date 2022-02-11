Newbies welcomed by Kingston Twp. officials

SUNBURY — The Kingston Township Board of Trustees recently updated its New Resident Letter, which offers invaluable information for those moving into northeastern Delaware County.

“As a new property owner or resident, we would like to welcome you to Kingston Township,” the letter begins. “We have included some information to help acquaint you with the area and the building process.”

To summarize further, certified addresses needed for permits are available at the Hayes Building, and the Delaware County Auditor’s website has a detailed map system. Lot splits less than five acres start at the township zoning office, 9899 state Route 521, Sunbury (www.kingstontwp.org). The zoning office handles zoning permits. Lot splits five acres or more and common access drive subdivisions start at the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (www.dcrpc.org). Building permits are issued through the County Code Compliance Department. The majority of Kingston is zoned Farmed Residence District.

Permits are issued by the township for work within its right-of-way. County road right-of-way work is through the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. State route right-of-way work is through the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The township’s roads are Basham Lane, Beacom, Blayney, Blue Church, Buttercup Court, Cimarron Court, Clark, Gingerfield Way, Rosecrans, Stockwell, Todd Street, Twigg-Hupp, Wildwood, Wilson and Woodruff Drive. The county’s roads are Carters Corner, Kilbourne, North Galena and 3 B’s & K.

Local Waste Services picks up trash and recycling on Wednesdays. The Delaware Public Health District approves on-site sewage systems. Ponds, drainage, wetlands, soil evaluation is handled by the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District. Water service is through Del-Co Water Co. Inc.

Kingston Township is in two school districts, Big Walnut and Buckeye Valley. Kingston’s polling location is the Brown Township Hall, Kilbourne. Consolidated Electric Co-op provides electric service, and five different companies provide internet, phone and television service. Call 211 for community services information. The township cemetery is at the intersection of SR 521 and Blue Church Road. “Both are located in Olive Green near the edge of Porter and Kingston Townships,” the letter said.

“We hope that you will find this information useful!” said trustees Dewey Akers, Matt Roy and William L. Shively. “On behalf of the residents of Kingston Township, the Trustees would again like to welcome you to our community!”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Kingston-Township.jpg A farmhouse on Blayney Road embodies the character of Kingston Township in Delaware County. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_DSCF8543.jpg A farmhouse on Blayney Road embodies the character of Kingston Township in Delaware County. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

