Patrol beefing up presence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s highest-profile and most entertaining sporting events. Because this year’s game will include the Cincinnati Bengals, many festivities are expected in Ohio, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges fans to refrain from driving while impaired. If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

To help keep the roads safe this Super Bowl Sunday, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers. You can also help others make good choices by reminding them that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

“The Cincinnati Bengals have given many Ohioans an extra reason to celebrate the Super Bowl this year,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “I encourage everyone who is cheering on the Bengals on Sunday to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 59 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were two fatal crashes killing two people. Also, there were 178 injuries, in which 35 were OVI related.

If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“As Ohioans gather to watch the game, the Patrol will be working to remove impaired drivers from our roads,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Making the right decision to plan ahead and designate a sober driver protects you and those around you from the devastating consequences of impaired driving.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.

Submitted by The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

