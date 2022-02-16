Career center to end mask requirement

The Delaware Area Career Center announced Monday it will end its mask requirement on March 14, moving instead to a policy in which masks will be strongly recommended.

DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda announced the change Monday in a video sent to students and families.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have asked our students and staff to be flexible and patient as we respond to guidance from local, state, and federal health officials,” Poroda said. “We have moved in and out of remote, hybrid, and in-person learning. We have added and adjusted safety protocols, and we have followed guidance with respect to quarantining and isolating. Based on this guidance, we have also instituted universal masking protocols.”

Poroda said the county’s high vaccination rate and declining cases were the motivators behind the change.

“What we know now is Delaware County’s COVID cases are in steep decline,” he said. “In addition, our county has nearly a 75% vaccination rate. With this in mind, I will be lifting the mask mandate beginning March 14. Masks will be optional but strongly recommended.”

The change takes place on March 14, the start of the school’s fourth quarter. Poroda urged students to discuss the change and their options with their families over the next month.

“Over the next few weeks, talk with your family about a decision that is right for you,” Poroda said. “While some of you may be read to do away with masks altogether, others will continue wearing them, and we will support you no matter what your decision is.”

Poroda thanked students for their efforts to keep the school safe during the last two years.

“Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do to help us maintain a safe, healthy, and welcoming learning environment,” he said. “I am so proud of each of you for doing your part throughout the pandemic.”

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education also recently voted to end the mask requirement in the district on March 14. Olentangy Local Schools’ mask requirement was lifted Feb. 11.

More information about the career center can be found at delawareareacc.org.

Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Jay Poroda speaks to students on campus last week. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_1Q1A8558.jpg Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Jay Poroda speaks to students on campus last week. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

