Gazette editor named finalist in AP contest

The Delaware Gazette and its editor have been named finalists for three awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2021 Newspaper Contest.

The Gazette, which competes against 39 other publications in Division I, is a finalist in the Best Digital Presence category, while Gazette editor Joshua Keeran is a finalist in two categories: Best Headline Writer and Best News Photo.

Keeran’s “Method to the Madness” photograph of a Preservation Parks of Delaware County park tech torching grass during a prescribed burn at Gallant Woods Park earned him the nomination.

As for The Gazette’s recognition in the Best Digital Presence category, the AP notes judges were “asked to view a newspaper’s website, social media feeds and apps, if applicable,” and the newspaper was “judged on its entire digital presentation, including content, overall appearance, ease of navigation, success at building an online audience and whether the site appears to be a valuable resource to the community.”

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced during an awards luncheon on April 3 in Columbus.

Keeran, who holds a B.A. in journalism from The Ohio State University, began his journalism career with the Urbana Daily Citizen in 2004. A Delaware resident since 2011, Keeran began working at The Gazette in September 2017. He was promoted to editor in February 2018.

A winner of multiple AP awards over his career, Keeran placed first last year in the Best Headline Writer category.

Forty-eight daily newspapers submitted 1,302 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics, and photos from 2021.

Entries in Division I were judged by editors from the Holland (Michigan) Sentinel and the Alpena (Michigan) News.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.

