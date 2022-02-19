Series to begin with climate change program

The Delaware Great Decisions Series, an 8-week program on foreign policy, will kick off Friday, Feb. 25, with a program on Climate Change presented by two local experts. The program will take place at noon on Zoom.

Laurel J. Anderson, the Morris Family professor of Natural Sciences at Ohio Wesleyan University, will present with Delaware resident Marianne Gabel, a longtime environmental advocate who co-founded the Delaware chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby in 2014. She has also served on the board of The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, including three years as its chair.

“The climate change agenda includes the recognition that our dependence on the burning of fossil fuels is the major contributor to climate change and global warming,” a press release announcing the event said. “There is also ample evidence that the effects of climate change are expanding as seen in weather extremes, excessive flooding and rising water levels.”

Although the series has taken place for years at the William Street United Methodist Church, it has met by Zoom for the past year-and-a-half due to the pandemic.

According to the press release, the Delaware Great Decisions Committee discussed the option of returning to public gatherings but “concluded that the COVID pandemic is still too much of a threat to health and well-being for public gatherings.”

There are a couple of options for accessing the Zoom link to the program. Those interested in attending via Zoom can email Committee Chair Skip Cornett, who will return a Zoom Program link. He can be reached at wcornettIII@gmail.com. The Zoom link can also be accessed by visiting the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

The 2022 Great Decisions Briefing Booklet, which provides info on all of the topics, is available on the Foreign Policy Association website at fpa.org or can be purchased from the local committee by emailing Cornett.

Information for this story was provided by Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

