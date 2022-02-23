Otterbein to host panel on diversity

WESTERVILLE — The Kathy A. Krendl Distinguished Lecture Series at Otterbein University will feature a panel of Ohio leaders speaking to the importance of “Working Together to Move Forward” at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, on Zoom. The virtual discussion is free and open to the public.

Panelists will include Lilleana Cavanaugh, executive director of the Ohio Latino Affairs Commission; Angela Cornelius Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health; and Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The panel will be moderated by Michelle Galligan, CEO and co-founder of Keep Financials.

The virtual panel of community leaders will consider how we can work across common “dividing lines” in society (race, gender, ideology, and others) to solve the issues that face us — including healthcare, education and economic inequality. The 2022 event will align with the celebration of Otterbein’s 175th anniversary, as the university continues to work to keep the promise of our founders to stand for societal justice and equity.

Honoring the legacy of Otterbein’s 20th president, the Kathy A. Krendl Distinguished Lecture Series hosts compelling and thought-provoking scholars, dignitaries, business visionaries, and others who impact the areas of innovation, leadership and collaboration. The welcomes diverse outlooks that prompt dialogue, advance opportunity and inclusion, spark innovation, and foster the pace-setting initiatives that distinguish Otterbein’s past, present and future.

To register or learn more about the panelists and the series, visit www.otterbein.edu/krendl.

Submitted by Otterbein University.

