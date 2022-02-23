Hayes senior interning at statehouse

A senior at Hayes High School is getting hands-on experience this semester as she interns at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

Molly Hornberger, a College Credit Plus student, has been studying full-time at The Ohio State University and the John Glenn School of Public Affairs. Since January, Hornberger has been an intern in the office of House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).

Hornberger said her interest and motivation to accept the internship came after years of being involved in Youth In Government at the state and national level.

“That unlocked my passion for government, legislation, policy, and how influential policy can be on our daily lives,” Hornberger said.

She added the internship at Russo’s office fits her perfectly because she hopes to one day work in the House or Senate, or as a lobbyist.

“I’m very grateful,” Hornberger said, adding she works at the office Monday, Wednesday and Friday, usually from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hornberger, who does a variety of tasks and jobs for Russo and her staff, said she typically does organizational or receptionist type work but has also worked on bigger projects, including doing research and organizing information about issues or legislatures in other states. Hornberger said she also goes to sessions of the Ohio House frequently and takes notes.

“It varies a lot from day to day,” she said. “There’s lots of work to be done.”

Hornberger added she’s enjoying the internship and the front-row view that it offers of the political process.

“I love it,” she said. “It has been an amazing opportunity and experience to get that in-person experience in the field that you want to go into. I’ve made some amazing connections. Getting to see first-hand the day-to-day life of being a legislator and aide, it’s been really great. I’ve got to see and do some really cool things.”

Hornberger said her favorite part has been getting to met other people who are interested in the same subjects as her.

“I really enjoy talking to other people who are passionate like I am about various issues,” Hornberger said. “It’s been awesome! I really enjoy every second of it.”

Hornberger said the internship runs through the rest of the semester, but she’s already thankful for the experience and opportunities the internship has given her.

Hayes High School senior Molly Hornberger poses outside the Ohio Statehouse for one of her senior photos. Since January, Hornberger has been interning in the office of House Minority Leader Allison Russo. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_Molly-109.jpg Hayes High School senior Molly Hornberger poses outside the Ohio Statehouse for one of her senior photos. Since January, Hornberger has been interning in the office of House Minority Leader Allison Russo. Courtesy photo

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.