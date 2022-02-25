DCS students celebrate ‘Twosday’

On Tuesday, Delaware City Schools students celebrated “Twosday” to commemorate the day being 2-22-22.

At Carlisle Elementary School, second graders participated in special activities to mark the occasion of the date being a palindrome, which means it reads the same backwards and forwards, according to second grade teacher Sara Livingston.

“It was an idea we saw around social media and just realized the date was super fun and that we teach second grade, so we went for it,” she said.

Livingston added she and her fellow second grade teachers — Jessica Allen, Christi Tompkins and Elizabeth Roy — designed a variety of themed activities for students to do on “Twosday.”

“We tried to center activities around the number 2,” Livingston said. “We had all sorts of activities that involved 2. Buddy reading, math games that involved doubling the number, and a word study activity where they read two syllable words in a game like Connect Four. We read a book that was called ‘Tuesday’ by David Wiesner, and in the book, there is magic that happens on Tuesdays, so then the students wrote a short story of what magic would happen on their Tuesday. They also had special treats that involved 2.”

Livingston said students also did a STEM challenge called “Two of Everything,” and students were given two of all the materials and tried to build a free-standing tower.

Livingston said students reacted positively to the day of activities.

“The students loved it,” she said. “They were very excited, and we encouraged them to join in with wearing tie-dye, tutus, tube socks or ties. They couldn’t wait to hear what the next activity was going to be. I had two students who even made shirts that said, ‘I am in 2nd grade on Twosday.’”

Livingston said she wanted students to have a fond memory of the day.

“We wanted them to have fun with the activities,” she said. “It’s a date that doesn’t happen often, so we wanted it to be memorable for them as second graders on 2-22-22.”

The next palindrome date will be March 20, 2023, or 3-20-2023.

A pair of Carlisle Elementary School second graders work on a partner activity on "Twosday." Courtesy photo | Sara Livingston Second graders at Carlisle Elementary School pose for a photo to celebrate "Twosday" when the date of 2-2-22 was a palindrome. Intervention specialist Sammy Goble (left), Second Grade Teacher Sara Livingston (back left), and Educational Assistant Maryann Rainey (back right) planned a variety of special activities for second graders at Carlisle centered around the number 2. Courtesy photo | Sara Livingston

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

