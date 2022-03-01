Lecture to focus on professional life maps

WESTERVILLE — The Graduate School Lecture Series at Otterbein University will present a free public lecture by Dr. Kristin Bourdage, “Adding to Your Professional Life Map with Joy and Leadership,” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in room 112 of Towers Hall, 1 S. Grove St. A reception will precede the lecture at 6 p.m.

Life maps are visual representations of key turning points in our personal lives, but what about professional life maps? What forces and factors shape the turning points of our professions? How do we influence those turning points? This talk will highlight the main ideas of prosocial leadership and argue for its application as a tool to cultivate joy in your profession and in the work experiences of your colleagues and teammates. Leave the talk refreshed, reflective, and motivated to shape your professional life maps in joyful ways.

Dr. Kristin Bourdage is a former middle-grades teacher and professor of literacy education and teacher preparation at Otterbein University. Recently, Kristin transitioned to a new role in her field as an Assistant Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction at Olentangy Schools. Kristin has maintained an adjunct role in Otterbein’s Department of Education, teaching a graduate level course in adolescent literacy. Her major professional interest today is teacher professional learning with special interests in dialogic professional development and collaborative models of innovation and change. To balance the commitment to her professional life, Kristin enjoys cooking, cycling, and spending time with friends and family.

The Graduate Lecture Series at Otterbein University exposes graduate students to in-depth discussions of current industry topics and trends and is intended to be relevant across all graduate programs. Speakers are successful executives and leaders, who may also discuss their career paths and the challenges and achievements they faced along the way. Bringing students, faculty, staff, and the community together, the Series offers social and professional networking opportunities before and after each lecture.

Learn more at www.otterbein.edu/artscene/speakers/graduate-school-lecture-series/.

