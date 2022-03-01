Man dies in I-71 crash

BERKSHIRE TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing after a Florida man was killed Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Monday evening that at approximately 9:50 p.m., Matthew B. Allen, 38, of Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Interstate 71 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, striking the median cable and returning back onto the northbound roadway. Troopers report that when the Hyundai returned to the roadway, it was struck by a northbound 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Alex L. Chandler of Tuscaloosa, AL.

Both vehicles travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier, which caused the Freightliner to overturn.

The patrol reported that Allen was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Chandler was transported by Delaware County EMS to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation, troopers said Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports they were assisted at the scene by Delaware County EMS, Porter Township Fire, BST&G Fire, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_OSHP.jpeg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

