PIN getting help in fight against hunger

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) is proud to announce a partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed relief to local families facing food insecurity through the retailer’s customer-driven hunger relief program, Simply Give.

“Our service numbers from January already show that the need in Delaware County is not slowing down,” said PIN Executive Director Kathy Hoff. “Our pantry served 30,045 meals to 405 households, many of them new to using our services. These numbers are on par with what we saw last year. The effects of the pandemic are still very much present in Delaware County, but thanks to the ongoing generosity of our community, PIN can continue to operate for our neighbors at this level.”

As uncertainty around guidelines and wage disruptions and rising costs continue to place extreme pressure on low-income families, food pantries are seeing increased demand in their communities.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

PIN will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Sunbury Road Meijer now through April 2. In addition, Meijer will double match any cards purchased on Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, March 26, effectively tripling contributions made on those days. Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

“The events of the last nearly two years have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other,” said Hoff. “We are excited to again take part in the Simply Give program, as are our supporters. One generous donor has already committed a $1,000 purchase for this Saturday during Double Match Day – giving their contribution to PIN a $3,000 impact on our neighbors. Every bit of support goes a long way, and I encourage our friends to help us feed Delaware County with a Simply Give purchase.”

In light of increased need resulting from COVID-19, Meijer donated more than $7.6 million to Simply Give food pantry partners in 2020 and made an additional $1 million gift in March. Since the program began in November 2008, more than $69 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to our neighbors in need.

“The cold winter months are a difficult time for people facing food insecurity and food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic,” said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving for Meijer. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food banks and pantries that feed families in need in their own communities. We certainly couldn’t do it without the support and commitment of our generous customers and team members, who stand beside us in this effort.”

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) is a private, not-for-profit 501 (C)(3) social services agency dedicated to providing emergency assistance to Delaware County residents. For more information on the services provided by PIN, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org.

Submitted by People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio.

