First-half property tax numbers released

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced Thursday the numbers from the first-half property tax collection.

The first-half of the 2021 property taxes were due at the Delaware County Treasurer’s Office Feb. 10.

Of the 92,860 parcels in the county, 90,182 – 97.1% – were paid on time.

“Only 2,678 parcels were delinquent, and that is less than 3% of the total parcels in the county,” Rankey said. “For a county our size, that is an excellent percentage. Frankly, it shows you that people in Delaware County take this responsibility seriously. They understand and appreciate the fact that property taxes pay for the vast majority of operations and capital projects for our schools, townships and municipalities.”

The amount of taxes left unpaid totaled more than $7.9 million. The total amount collected was more than $353.3 million.

Second-half property taxes are due July 11.

Property owners who have not paid their first-half taxes are urged to contact the Treasurer’s Office at 740-833-2900 or click on the Pay My Taxes icon of the treasurer’s website at https://treasurer.co.delaware.oh.us.

Rankey was elected Delaware County treasurer in November 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $660 million in annual property taxes on more than 90,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325 million.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

