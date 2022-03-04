4-H volunteers, clubs recognized

Delaware County 4-H supporters, volunteers, and clubs were honored by the Delaware County 4-H Advisory Committee during the 80th annual 4-H Volunteer and Member Recognition Banquet held Jan. 25 at the recently constructed Ag Center at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Acknowledged for their support of the Delaware County 4-H program were Chip and Wendy Carpenter and Nicki Acker with the Friend of 4-H Award.

Acker has been a constant supporter of 4-H in Delaware County and is always a bidder at the livestock and baked goods auctions. She continues to carry on her mother’s 4-H legacy. Annually, Acker sponsors five trophies in the memory of her family members. Acker has also supported camperships over the years.

The Carpenters have been instrumental in the 4-H community. They served several years on the Pig & Lamb Committee. Doing anything from sweeping the barns to loading the animals out at the end of the fair, there was never a job too low or too difficult for Wendy, who served on the Sale Committee and along with the late Rex DeVault, she organized the decorations for the sale ring for both nights. Chip has been a part of the fair and auction for so long, it feels like a tradition to many. During the sale, he always takes the time to help maximize the bids for each member’s project and has even bid on the project himself to get the bids started. Through the lows and highs of the fair, Chip and Wendy have been an establishment with deep rooted relationships in 4-H.

Inducted into the Delaware County 4-H Hall of Fame was Melinda Hornsby, of Waldo, a member of the Delaware County 4-H Advisory Committee, the chair of the Fund-Raising Committee, and past organizational advisor for Homegrown 4 Him. When you think of the 4-H pledge, you think of Hornsby as she lives for every word of it.

Hornsby started her 4-H career as an organizational advisor 22 years ago in Homegrown 4 Him. She taught proper protocol using fun hands-on lessons and was a go to resource for all members and families. Hornsby is known for her passion for helping and her outstanding organizational skills. She has helped many members over the years flourish. In all the ways – club meetings, community service, fundraisers, helping the extension office with project and judging support — Hornsby went above and beyond in all aspects. Her gentle, encouraging manner and commitment to being a member led club provided ample opportunities for members to grow in their own faith, develop leadership skills, and actively participate in service to others.

As quoted by Deann Hollis, “The heart of a volunteer is never measured by size, but the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.” And for Melinda, one can’t even begin to measure the depth of her commitment over the past 22 years.

Clubs receiving recognition for outstanding community service were:

• Ashley Jr. Farmers 4-H Club: Ann Rammelsberg, advisor, participated in multiple community service projects this year. They donated fleece blankets to Nationwide Children’s Hospital along with chemo care bags. They also did a sock and undergarment drive for Delaware County Juvenile Court.

• Critter Run 4-H Club: Julie Lucas, advisor, cleaned up and refurbished a memorial at the Hartford Fairgrounds. They dug out old plants, made a wider border, and filled it with decorative rocks and new plants. They also participated in the Sunbury 4th of July parade where they placed third for their parade float.

• Delaware Town & Country 4-H Club: Tracey Merrin, advisor, chose to donate to two different nonprofit organizations this year. Club members brought in items to be donated to the Humane Society and People in Need food drive.

• Eagles’ Flight 4-H Club: Angela Willyerd, advisor, members picked up trash and recycling around their neighborhoods. They also participated in NC4K book drives where they donated books to children with cancer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The members read the books allowed and digitally recorded the readings and added a QR code on the covers of the books so they can scan and listen to the books.

• Going 4 Gold 4-H Club: Julie Riley, advisor, collected items for the Morrow County Humane Society and items for the awards banquet auction. They also collected items for birthday boxes for people in need, made monetary donations for the Delaware County Rabbit and Poultry Committee, the Heifer Foundation, and Friends Evangelical Church.

• Heartmade 4-H Club: Christy Worny, advisor, held a lemonade stand that sold lemonade, baked goods, and bracelets to raise money for the Delaware County Humane Society. With the money they raised, they were able to purchase fabric to make cat blankets and pet food and supplies.

• Scioto Dog 4-H Club: Holly Levings, advisor, created blessing bags which included hand sanitizer, face masks, toothpaste and more. The bags were then donated to Kilbourne United Methodist Church. The club also sponsored two trophies for the Delaware County Fair.

• Set 4 Success 4-H Club: Amanda Wenner, advisor, collected 50 items for the Delaware County Humane Society. They also sponsored two trophies for the Delaware County Fair.

• Won By One 4-H Club: Elizabeth Hildebrand, advisor, cleaned up the landscaping at Hope Lutheran Church and The Memory Garden. They weeded the flower beds, planted annuals, and spread new mulch.

Also recognized for achieving a milestone in their years of volunteer service to 4-H were the following:

• Five years: Ellen Andres, Lisa Bauman, Mary Beth Day, Kerri Edwards, Mikayla Gladman, Kayla Henderson, Aaron Jennings, Carla Jennings, Audra Jergens, Morgan Mellen, Amanda Lester, Natasha Murrin, Shelly Privett, Cynthia Vining and Madelyn Wecker

• 10 years: Kevin Barth, Angela Beekman, Brian Coy, Laurie Coy, Danielle Huffman, Cheryl Murrin, James Murrin, Maggie Pharazyn and Joseph Zambanini

• 15 years: Amy Barr, Lynette Bendele, Tammy Cain, Dawn Cooke, Carolyn Eselgroth, Carrie Jervis, Rebecaa Karshner, Karen Miller, Amanda Wenner and Benjamin Wenner

• 20 years: Jennie Beckman, Megan Bell, Betty Lowther, David Pool, Nancy Ramsey and Cheryl Zambanini

• 25 years: Laura Bain, Jerry Goodson, Elizabeth Harp, Don Howard, Suzy Schupp, Beth Wenner and Pam Williams

• 30 years: Dick Patrick

• 40 years: Bonnie Goodson and Bev Tidd

• 45 years: Jackie Blair and Ruth Hing

Recognized for their extended service of 54 years as a 4-H volunteer were Suzanne Allen, the late Charles Lynn, and Donna Morton.

Youth interested in joining Delaware County 4-H can contact the Extension Office either by calling 740-833-2030 or visiting https://delaware.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_4-H-Clover.jpg Hornsby https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_KS_Fall21_0056.jpg Hornsby

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County.

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County.