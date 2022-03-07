Mount Royal Avenue to undergo improvements

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township is receiving funding to improve one of its busiest intersections and is touting voter-approved projects at its parks.

“Great news!” Genoa’s Facebook page posted Saturday. “The township has been awarded a grant from Ohio Public Works for $260,000 to resurface Mt. Royal, add flashing lights, push button crossing, and improve ADA ramps.”

Mount Royal Avenue, at the south gateway of Genoa Township and the city of Westerville near the county line, starts at state Route 3 and intersects two parallel routes — the Old 3C Highway, as well as the lower end of the Genoa Township Trail, before going into subdivisions and Westerville Central High School. The avenue is just above Polaris Parkway/Maxtown Road as well as shopping centers and strip malls. Pedestrians, bikes, and vehicles all use the busy Mount Royal intersection, sometimes blocking turning traffic onto Old 3C.

Delaware County controls the right-of-way along Old 3C, the township said in response to a comment on social media.

In addition to the grant, the township’s Maintenance Department is currently working on a gateway wall that welcomes passersby to Genoa at SR 3 and Mount Royal Avenue. This was one of the top four “Year One Highlights” from the township’s Parks and Trails Levy.

“The Parks Committee is celebrating their first year of successes after the community voted to establish a parks levy,” the township posted recently on Facebook. “Thank you, Genoa!”

The highlights are in four categories.

First are capital improvements, which includes the gateway, the completion of pickleball courts at Center Green Park, improvements at Freeman Park, and the unexpected storm damage to the barn and shelter house at McNamara Park. The shelter house roof needs replaced.

Second was grant funding, with $100,000 secured for Freeman Park, including a new playground.

Third is serving as responsible environmental stewards. The township said it planted 300 tree seedlings and 25 mature trees. It also expanded the community garden program at Worthington Road Park with raised bed plots.

The last highlight was to improve park comfort and ease of use. Genoa Township said it managed the geese nuisance at Center Green and Hilmar parks. Lastly, the parking area at Center Green was resurfaced “to create a safe separation between cars and trail users,” the township said in a handout.

“There are many more exciting parks projects to come as the committee’s momentum grows in year two of implementing the Parks and Trails Master Plan,” the township posted.

Mount Royal Avenue at state Route 3 is shown in a recent file photo. The busy intersection will be upgraded with an OPW grant.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

