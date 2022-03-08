MTSO to offer virtual conversations

Methodist Theological School in Ohio’s Schooler Institute on Preaching will feature four virtual conversations with MTSO alumni serving in a variety of church contexts. The theme is “Conversations on Preaching in a Unique Time.”

Gathering online from 3 to 4:15 p.m. over four Wednesdays – March 16, 23 and 30, and April 6 – Schooler Institute participants will hear MTSO President Jay Rundell and two-person panels discuss how the events of the past two years have shaped their sermons, their worship services, and the congregations they lead. They will discuss what was lost, what was gained, and what will never be the same, along with theological insights and changes to their sense of vocation.

Thanks to the generosity of the Schooler Family Foundation, the Schooler Institute is offered to the public without cost. Advance Zoom registration is required for each of the four sessions. Registration links and additional information are available at www.mtso.edu/schooler.

The schedule is as follows:

• March 16: Nathan Adams, lead pastor of Park Hill United Methodist Church in Denver, and Colleen Ogle, senior pastor of Bexley United Methodist Church.

• March 23: Chris George, pastor of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Grace Imathiu, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Evanston, Illinois.

• March 30: Andy Call, lead pastor of Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church in Cleveland, and TaNikka Sheppard, executive pastor of the Fountain Church in Miami Gardens, Florida.

• April 6: Emanuel Cleaver III, senior pastor of St. James United Methodist Church in Kansas City, and Kathy Dwyer, senior pastor of Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ in Arlington, Virginia.

Methodist Theological School in Ohio, 3081 Columbus Pike in Delaware, provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just, sustainable and generative world. In addition to the Master of Divinity degree, the school offers master’s degrees in counseling, practical theology, social justice and theological studies, along with a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Learn more at www.mtso.edu.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_MTSO.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio