Grady welcomes new chief nursing officer

OhioHealth recently announced Cherie Smith, PhD, MBA, RN as chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services at OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Smith joins OhioHealth from Statesville, North Carolina, where she served as assistant vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services for Iredell Health System.

“I’m very excited to join the OhioHealth family,” Smith said. “The teams at Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial have an amazing reputation in the communities they serve. I am proud to now be leading the nursing units, while carrying that sterling tradition of award-winning patient care forward for families counting on us every day.”

For more than 10 years, Smith brought her leadership experience to a variety of clinical programs, operations, nursing practice and patient care services at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Health System and the Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Smith started her career in the United States Air Force where she served in various nurse and leadership roles. She is also an adjunct faculty member in Walden University’s Master of Nursing Degree Program.

“OhioHealth was the perfect fit for me as a leader,” Smith said. “I see our dynamic, committed and compassionate associates and providers having a daily impact on our community, and that is a huge draw for me. In this role, I will do everything I can to support them as we move into an exciting time for both Dublin and Delaware counties.”

“Dr. Cherie Smith is the type of leader organizations dream of, and we are lucky to have her,” said Armin Rahmanian, President, Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial. “She has already leaned into the work, is making strong connections with her teams, and will do great things for our hospitals and communities.”

Outside of work, Smith enjoys spending time with family including her husband, 4 daughters, along with 3 grandchildren, taking in live sporting events and musical events, and is looking forward to riding the bike trails in Delaware and Franklin counties.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, health care outreach of the United Methodist Church. OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital is located at 561 W. Central Ave. in Delaware.

For more information, visit www.ohiohealth.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by OhioHealth.

