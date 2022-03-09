New playground equipment ordered

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of new playground equipment and discussed the upcoming fourth quarter during its meeting Monday.

Among the number of action items approved was a $77,291 contract for new playground equipment at Carlisle Elementary.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the equipment is ADA compliant and will “provide the best access for students with mobility issues.” He added all the other elementary schools in the district have had new or upgraded playground equipment installed while those buildings were being renovated.

Upgrades to Carlisle’s playground equipment will take place this summer, and the project will be paid for with money from the permanent improvement budget, Sherman said.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said she’s looking forward to having all of the playgrounds upgraded and accessible for all students by the start of next school year.

Kegley also discussed the fourth quarter of this school year, which begins Monday. She added she’s looking forward to all the events and activities that will be taking place, including the upcoming musical productions at Hayes High School and Dempsey Middle School.

Kegley noted plans are underway at Hayes for events like prom and graduation.

“We still have nine weeks to stay focused and accomplish even more as we end the school year,” she said.

The board approved a number of staffing changes Monday, including the retirements of Tammy Lillibridge, a math teacher at Schultz Elementary School; Kathleen Mergler, an educational assistant at Hayes; and Edgar “Butch” Rice, the transportation supervisor for the district.

The following resignations were approved by the board: Karen Hembree, a school nurse at Schultz; Stephanie Kelly, a kindergarten teacher at Schultz; Nicole Singh, an intervention specialist at Schultz; John Fisher, a custodian at Schultz; Leslie Garcia, an educational assistant at Dempsey; Jaycie Munyon, an educational assistant at Schultz; Peg Watkins, a community support assistant for the district; and Jennifer Will, a cook/cashier at Dempsey.

The board also approved the employment of Odess Compton-Aziz, a bus driver; Dillon Blakeman, a custodian at Dempsey; and Erin Castillo, a cook/cashier at Dempsey.

The board will met next on April 4.

Students at Carlisle Elementary School swing on the playground last week. On Monday, the district approved a contract to upgrade the playground equipment at the school. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_Carlisle-swings.jpg Students at Carlisle Elementary School swing on the playground last week. On Monday, the district approved a contract to upgrade the playground equipment at the school. Jennifer Ruhe | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

