Strand’s concessions area upgraded

Moviegoers visiting The Strand Theatre will be able to enjoy an upgraded concessions area thanks to the theater’s new community partnership with Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC in Delaware. On Wednesday, the theater announced the creation of the Chesrown Concessions Area thanks to an undisclosed gift from the dealership.

Tracey Peyton, managing director at the Strand, said the gift allowed for the theater to purchase digital menu boards, new flooring, and a second point of sale system. The new concessions area also includes upgrades to the display cabinets and countertop area, as well as increased ventilation through the raising of the ceiling and the addition of ceiling fans.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new concessions area is expected at some point next month.

“Older than most theater chains, The Strand Theatre has served the Delaware community for more than a century,” Peyton said. “In addition to our first-run films, the Strand has offered a community film festival in partnership with Ohio Wesleyan University, the Free Summer Kids Series, a Sensory Series, and various high school and college film festivals. We at the Strand are always pursuing continual improvement with serving our community.”

Peyton called concessions the Strand’s “profit center” given that studios take upwards of 60% of ticket sales. “Because of the generosity of Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC, the Chesrown Concessions Area is much more enticing and inviting to our patrons, which would lead to more money being spent given our already competitive pricing structure,” she told The Gazette.

Brad Ebersole, president of the nonprofit Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association Board of Directors, said he is pleased with the opportunities that have been created as a result of the gift.

“The Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association Board of Directors and team members are grateful for the generous donation by Chesrown and the Gill family for our concession area upgrade,” Ebersole said. “This gift helps the Strand to remain an economic engine and iconic anchor of Downtown Delaware and to further our mission by promoting a sense of community as a social gathering place. We look forward to continuing our work with community partners to keep the Strand Theatre a pillar of the downtown for future generations.”

Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc. owner Jim Gill said of the gift, “We are so grateful to be able to do business in the fantastic community that is Delaware County. Our intent was to always be a contributing member and partner in the community.”

Gill, who brought the dealership to Delaware in 2002, added, “We have been blessed to have the opportunity to partner with great organizations such as The Delaware County Foundation, Delaware Hayes High School, The Delaware (County Fair and Little Brown Jug), Worthington Christian School, Olentangy Berlin High School, the Strand Theatre, and many more. We are grateful that the Strand Theatre has chosen us to be a partner to preserve history.”

The Strand Theatre in downtown Delaware now features the Chesrown Concessions Area. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_chesrownconcsign.march22.jpg The Strand Theatre in downtown Delaware now features the Chesrown Concessions Area. Courtesy photo | Strand Theatre

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.