Carfagna’s replacement sworn in

COLUMBUS, Ohio – During a ceremony held Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse, Republican Shawn Stevens was sworn in as state representative for the 68th District, which includes eastern Delaware County and Knox County.

Stevens, a resident of Delaware County for nearly 20 years, was selected by Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives to fill the unexpired term of Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township), who stepped down recently to accept a position with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an honor to serve my community in the Ohio House,” Stevens said in a press release issued Wednesday by the Ohio House. “Uncertain times require leaders who are willing to stand up for what is right and honorable. I am passionate about serving our community, protecting our rights and expanding opportunity.”

According to the press release, Stevens said he was taught at an early age that hard work will open the door to opportunity, and he learned the value of hard work from his parents.

“I believe in the American Dream, and more specifically, the Ohio Dream, because I have lived it,” he said.

Stevens, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Miami University and an MBA from The Ohio State University, owns Bridge Title and Escrow in Westerville.

A member of the Delaware County Republican Central Committee, Stevens is a past member of both the Delaware County Board of Elections and Delaware County Tax Incentive Review Council. He also served on the Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority.

Stevens and his wife, Deanna, have been married for 22 years and have three children.

