Park, DCDL seeking creative writers

Boardman Arts Park, in partnership with the Delaware County District Library, invites residents of Delaware County to submit a poem celebrating the park’s new A-Mazing Garden Maze.

The contest runs until April 15, with entries being accepted either online or in person at any of the four Delaware County District Library branch locations: Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware; Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware; Ostrander Branch Library, 75 N. Fourth St., Ostrander; and the Powell Branch Library, 460 S. Liberty St., Powell.

Entries must include a poem, up to 20 lines, that guides young readers through the A-Mazing Garden Maze at Boardman Arts Park to the discovery of the sculpture, “Joey the Muffler Boy and his Dog,” at the center of the maze. Participants will also have the option to upload illustrations, photos, or any other visual medium to help express their story and bring the narrative to life.

Writers can find inspiration at Boardman Arts Park located at 154 W. William St., Delaware, or by visiting the Imagination Space page at boardmanartspark.org.

The contest encourages originality. Is Joey lost or hiding? Will any other “characters” at the park make an appearance? Let your imagination run wild!

Entries will be judged on three categories to include Story Telling, Community Integration, and Park Characters Integration. These categories will be equally weighted.

“The Library is a place where the community can explore the world and discover local creativity and culture,” said George Morrison, youth services librarian of the Delaware Main Library, “The A-Mazing Story Contest is one such partnership where we can exemplify introducing the community to itself. We look forward to working with the winning authors to showcase their stories both in the maze and as stories that can be checked out from the library.”

Winners of the contest will be announced on May 1 at the Boardman Arts Park’s May Day Celebration from 12-1:30 p.m.

The first-place winner will receive their story published at the park, Delaware County District Library and as an e-book version of their story. There will also be a $100 cash prize.

The second-place finisher will receive an e-book version of their story and a $50 Beanbag Books gift card, while the third-place finisher will receive an e-book version of their story.

For full contest details, official rules, and to enter, visit https://boardmanartspark.org/amazing.

Boardman Arts Park is made possible through grants from USA Today and Ohio Arts Council ArtNext, as well as donations from the community, including Kiwanis, the Eagles and individual donors.

Visitors are welcome at the park, sunup to sundown, and invited to enjoy the art pieces, the open green space, walking path, and budding Imagination Space.

Pictured is the “Joey the Muffler Boy and his Dog” sculpture located inside the A-Mazing Garden Maze at Boardman Arts Park in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_Muffler-Boy.jpg Pictured is the “Joey the Muffler Boy and his Dog” sculpture located inside the A-Mazing Garden Maze at Boardman Arts Park in Delaware. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

A-Mazing Story Contest underway

Special to The Gazette

