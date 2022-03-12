Mother Nature forces parade cancellation

DUBLIN — A potential winter storm expected to hit the region this weekend has caused the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which would have begun this morning at 11 a.m.

The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon.

“Due to the forecasted freezing temperatures and high winds, the City has decided to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the event’s spectators, participants and staff,” Dublin posted on its website.

The popular parade features more than 100 acts, such as bagpipers, giant inflatables, leprechauns and marching bands. The predicted wind gusts of up to 28 mph would have affected parade balloons and strolling entertainment such as stilt walkers.

“The health and safety of this community and our parade participants is the City’s top priority,” said Director of Community Events Alison LeRoy, on the Dublin website. “Although we will miss gathering for the much-anticipated return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are looking forward to hosting a community celebration on St. Patrick’s Day.”

The celebration will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy. Details on the family-friendly event will be released closer to the date.

Also cancelled Saturday morning was the Dublin Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast at Sells Middle School.

However, there are still events planned today in the city. A festival at Fado Pub & Kitchen on Longshore Street in Bridge Park is scheduled for 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Live Irish music is featured at the ticketed festival. For those who enjoy scavenger hunts, there is also an Irish Fairy Door Trail at 11 places in the downtown and a themed Celtic Cocktail Trail at 18-19 sites.

The temporary 3,200-square-foot Riverside Crossing Park ice rink will have its last weekend from noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The rink is at 6635 Riverside Drive, at the lower plaza on the east side of the Dublin Link pedestrian bridge. There is an admission charge.

On Friday night, the city officially dedicated the Dublin Link bridge, which had been rescheduled from last March. The city said the celebration featured “strolling entertainment, live music, ice skating performances, and a light show on the bridge.” It also marked the opening of Riverside Crossing Park. Dublin has a total of 64 parks.

Visit Dublin Ohio, the city’s travel website, said two new restaurants have opened in Bridge Park — Kona Craft Kitchen and Weenie Wonder. It also noted that tickets went on sale this week for the 35th annual Dublin Irish Festival on Aug. 5-7.

For more information, visit dublinohiousa.gov and visitdublinohio.com.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

