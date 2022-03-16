Genoa Twp. trustee talks zoning, possible changes to density

WESTERVILLE — Zoning was one of the major matters of business in Genoa Township last year, and it promises to continue in 2022.

“Last year, Genoa’s zoning department issued 329 residential zoning permits, including 42 single-family homes, 74 accessory structures, 83 fences, 27 decks or patios and 41 pools,” said Trustee Renee Vaughan during the State of the Township address last month. “There were also 17 non-residential or subdivision permits, including one new building and seven change of use permits. The Zoning Commission heard five cases, including the initiation of a potential overlay district for the Hoover Reservoir Watershed.”

Since December 2021, the commission has held public hearings and meetings regarding regulation that would strengthen development provisions to protect the Hoover area. Next, the Genoa Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing regarding the proposals at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy., Westerville. For more information on the overlay, visit www.genoatwp.com/hoover.

Writing in the township’s current newsletter, Vaughan said, “Currently, the Trustees and Zoning Commission are exploring the idea of changing the density in the Township. However, before a final decision is made, the Trustees are asking for your feedback. What are your thoughts about density in Genoa Township? You may share your comments or ask questions by speaking at a Trustee meeting or by email ([email protected]).”

Genoa’s maximum density was changed in 2019 to 2.2 dwellings per net developable acre “when conservation standards are used.” A goal of the overlay is to reduce the density.

In addition to initiating the overlay, other developments were approved last year, Vaughan said in her address.

“The Genoa Christian Academy final development plan was approved, as well as Grizzlybird Brewing Company. On Maxtown Road, the J.C. Manny Co. rezoning was approved, along with The Grove (subdivision) final development plan at the corner of Big Walnut and Worthington roads.”

Lastly, Vaughan noted, “New Zoning Commission rules of procedure have been drafted and are currently being considered. The Board of Zoning Appeals administered, heard and decided 16 cases (in 2021). The zoning department is preparing and testing a new document management system and a new online application system for residential improvement permits. Both systems will debut in 2022.”

Grizzlybird Brewing Company on Chandler Court in Westerville was one of the businesses approved last year by Genoa Township’s Zoning Commission. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_DSCF8593.jpg Grizzlybird Brewing Company on Chandler Court in Westerville was one of the businesses approved last year by Genoa Township’s Zoning Commission. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.