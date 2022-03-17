Road work ongoing in Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — One road is closed for construction in Orange Township this week, and another one will close next week.

“Beginning Tuesday, March 15, 2022, crews will be performing work on Bale Kenyon Road between E. Orange Road and Kendal Lane,” the township posted Monday on Facebook. “Be prepared for intermittent road closures weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until March 31, 2022. Work is being performed in preparation for the first phase of road widening and the construction of a multi-use path along Bale Kenyon Road.”

During a recent drive along Bale Kenyon Road, traffic was open to local residents, who had access to their homes. A map of the work zone shows it begins at the Reform Church, goes under Interstate 71, and extends to the Village at Bale Kenyon subdivision.

Next week’s road closure is on East Powell Road at Lyra Drive starting March 21. According to the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, “This project will extend Lyra Drive from the Lyra Drive Extension project terminus to E. Powell Road. A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Lyra Drive and E. Powell Road. Improvements include lighting, drainage, waterline, sanitary, sidewalk, shared use path and landscaping.”

In recent months, crews have been preparing the site, which overlooks Interstate 71. The City of Columbus said it cost $250,000 for right-of-way acquisition, and it will cost $3,016,200 to build.

Design work on the project started in 2019, with the right-of-way acquired in 2021. Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

The township’s newly updated website has a projects link. “Most of Orange Township’s projects fall under the purview of the Operations Department, which encompasses both Parks and Roads,” the link said.

One of the township’s projects is the Veteran’s Memorial, which would be at the corner of East Orange and South Old State roads, just below the fire station. Called “Heroes Not Forgotten,” the site would consist of a granite wall, flag memorial and paver plaza. The existing sledding hill, shade trees and historic township building would remain, with a 30-space parking lot installed along East Orange Road.

Last month, Orange’s Fiscal Office submitted a grant application to the Ohio Senate for the memorial plaza. For those wishing to donate, visit the Delaware County Foundation website (www.delawarecf.org).

Two other projects are listed on the link. They are renovation of the Thompson Room at the township hall, and “modular walls were installed throughout Township Hall to create additional office, meeting and storage spaces” last year.

For more information, visit www.orangetwp.org.

