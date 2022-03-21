Man dies in rollover crash

An investigation is ongoing after a Centerburg man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Porter Township.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Saturday that Christopher C. Thomas, 26, was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on Condit Road Saturday morning at approximately 7:14 a.m. near Olive Green Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox post, a culvert and overturned several times.

According to the patrol, Thomas, who was not wearing his safety belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County EMS, Porter Kingston Fire/EMS and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.