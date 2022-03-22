Carlisle holds ‘Wax Museum’

Carlisle Elementary School was filled with inventors, athletes, historical figures and more Monday as second graders showed off their research in a “wax museum.”

During the event, classes throughout the school visited the second grader’s “museum” and talked to the “wax figures” of historical or important people, played by the second graders, to learn more about their lives.

Second grade teacher Jessica Allen said the goal of the project is to teach students how to research and present information.

“On the research side, we have a research standard and (we want them to learn) how people have made a difference in the world,” Allen said. “We’re hitting both points with (the ‘wax museum’). We wanted to show them that different people in different areas of life make a difference in different ways.”

Allen said the presentation, which includes a costume and telling other students about their subject, has several advantages for students.

“As far as presenting, it’s a great way to build their confidence, show their leadership skills, and show that they can do things like this, even at a young age,” Allen said.

Allen added they give students a large list of people from very diverse backgrounds to chose from, and she’s always excited to see the students’ projects.

“We’ve worked really hard to diversify the list,” she said. “It’s so interesting to see what they choose because we’ve had such a diverse group, from modern people back to our first president.”

Elyse Pitzen was part of the project as surfer Bethany Hamilton.

“I think she’s really cool,” Pitzen said. “She really inspires me. I liked searching and seeing new facts about her … I like seeing people learn more about people like Bethany Hamilton.”

Emmett Vaught was part of the museum as inventor Thomas Edison.

“He invented the lightbulb,” she said. “He saved a boy from a train track. He’s just my favorite historical person. (My favorite part) was dressing up in costume.”

Adelynn Bordner, who was dressed as President George Washington, said she is fascinated by presidents and was excited to learn about Washington. Bordner said her favorite part was showing off the project to her parents, teachers and students during the museum.

Addie Muchow said she chose Helen Keller for her project because she thought she was inspiring.

“She was deaf and blind but still inspired other people and was a good person,” Muchow said.

Muchow added public speaking makes her nervous, but she was glad she was able to do the project.

“I get anxiety but … I loved to tell people how she was a good person,” Muchow said.

Emma Long chose Telsa founder Elon Musk to be her subject because she “really likes his cars,” and she got “really excited” when she found out he was one of the subjects she could choose from.

“I like that you’re able to get people you might not know a whole lot about and learn more about them,” Long said. “There’s a lot of people I don’t know in here but I get to show them something I worked on and accomplished.”

Quinn Brooker selected astronaut Mae Jemison for her project because she’s a personal hero of hers.

“I want to be an astronaut when I grow up,” Brooker said. “I want to share what Mae Jemison did and why she was chosen as an astronaut.”

Allen said her favorite part of the day is “just watching (the students) shine.”

“They are so proud of themselves, and they work so hard. This is really a kid-driven activity, and they do such a great job with it,” Allen said. “It’s a big team effort as a second grade team. We all work hard to get this together. It’s a great day for our grade level.”

Addie Muchow, a second-grader at Carlisle Elementary School, gives a presentation about Helen Keller Monday morning during the second grade’s “Wax Museum” event. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_DSC_1191.jpg Addie Muchow, a second-grader at Carlisle Elementary School, gives a presentation about Helen Keller Monday morning during the second grade’s “Wax Museum” event. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Second grader Emma Long gives her presentation about Elon Musk to a group of older students Monday during the “Wax Museum” event at Carlisle Elementary. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_DSC_1186.jpg Second grader Emma Long gives her presentation about Elon Musk to a group of older students Monday during the “Wax Museum” event at Carlisle Elementary. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

