Orange Twp. adding three positions

LEWIS CENTER — Three new positions were created at a recent Orange Township Board of Trustees meeting.

The positions are a full-time public works assistant manager, a full-time events and communications coordinator and a part-time human resources intern.

Each position is currently posted on the township’s website.

The public works assistant manager falls under the township’s Operations Department.

“Public Works is responsible for road work, snow clearing, and maintenance throughout the Township,” the job posting said.

The events and communications coordinator is an administrative position.

The human resources intern reports to Senior Human Resources Manager Mike Kremnitzer.

The township is also seeking a part-time firefighter. Volunteer opportunities are available on the Orange Township Outreach and Communications Committee.

During the Feb. 7 trustees meeting, Phase 3 of the Lewis Center Trail was approved in an amended contract with Korda/Nemeth Engineering for a total of $129,068. In addition, the Orange Road improvements project for the year was approved with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office in the amount of $948,300.

“The board gave consensus to the Director of Operations to move forward with the parking lot expansion, pickle ball courts and Township Maintenance Facility at North Road Park,” said the meeting minutes.

After an executive session on Feb. 7, Robin Duffee was appointed development and zoning director, at an annual salary of $75,000, starting March 9. Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Spires was appointed as a full-time fire inspector, effective the same date.

Also at the Feb. 7 trustees meeting, Pamela Foster and Stacey Neff were appointed as alternate members to the Orange Township Board of Zoning Appeals to fill new terms.

Two obsolete trucks used by the township, a Dodge Dakota and a Ford Ranger, will be auctioned off through GovDeals. Interment fees were waived for the funeral of former Orange Township Fire Chief William P. Noble. Several firefighters’ prior township service was counted towards the accrual of their vacation time and sick leave.

During a special meeting of the Orange Township Board of Trustees on Feb. 1, Fiscal Officer Lisa Kraft was appointed as a member of the Delaware County Revolving Loan Fund Committee.

