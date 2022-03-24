DCDL to host bestselling author

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) will welcome New York Times bestselling author and award-winning cartoonist Terri Libenson for a free speaking engagement and drawing demonstration open to the public. She will speak on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Main Library, located at 84 E. Winter St. in Delaware.

Libenson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Emmie & Friends series (HarperCollins) and cartoonist of the Reuben Award-winning, nationally syndicated comic strip, The Pajama Diaries (2006-2020). Prior to this, she was an award-winning humorous card writer and illustrator for American Greetings.

Emmie & Friends is a popular series for ages 8-12 beginning with “Invisible Emmie.” It stars Emmie and Katie, two seemingly opposite girls. Emmie flies under the radar, but still desires to be “heard.” She ultimately learns to have the courage to express herself. “Invisible Emmie” and the rest of the Emmie & Friends series are perfect for tweens who like humor, heart and ridiculously fun drawings.

Libenson graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a BFA in illustration.

The event will be presented in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join both in-person and online via Zoom. Registration will be required for any individuals wishing to attend virtually. Please register for the April 9 event at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

Copies of Libenson’s books will be available for purchase during the talk.

For more information about upcoming author visits, visit www.delawarelibrary.org/author-visits or contact Nicole Fowles, communications coordinator, at [email protected] or (740) 362-3861.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_DCDL.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.