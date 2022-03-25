Community enhancement grants available

The Delaware County commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County.

The program has traditionally provided about $250,000 total per year to a wide variety of agencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, additional funds were available to help agencies stay in operation, but in 2022, the funding levels and requirements will return to what they were prior to 2020.

This year, applications can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DelCoCEG2022. This link also provides information about all the requirements of the program. A hard copy of this application/requirements document can be obtained by emailing a request to: [email protected] or by calling 740-833-2115.

The deadline for applications is April 13. It is expected that grant decisions will be made by the end of May.

Submitted by Delaware County.

