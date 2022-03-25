Swope joins Delaware County Treasurer’s Office

Samantha Swope has joined the office of Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. as a deputy clerk/administrative assistant.

Swope is no stranger to county government having worked for the Delaware County Juvenile Court for more than five years.

In her new position, Swope will assist the Treasurer’s Office with the Delaware County Revolving Loan Fund and front-line staffing.

Swope is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School and The Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Korean language and literature.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

