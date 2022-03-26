DCS sending 2 to regional spelling bee

Two students from Delaware City Schools will head to the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University in Athens.

The students are Josiah Aryee, a third grader at Woodward Elementary School, and Jorja Murphy, a fifth grader at Conger Elementary School. After winning their school spelling bees in February, both students were required to take an online spelling test to qualify for the regional competition.

Aryee said Friday he’s excited for the spelling bee and already has his sights set on the national spelling bee.

“I’m looking forward to going to D.C. for the next spelling bee,” he said. “I’m a little bit nervous. I’m nervous about making a mistake.”

Aryee said he has been practicing every day with his parents.

“Mom or dad says the word and I have to spell it,” Aryee said. “I’m excited.”

At Conger, Murphy said she’s looking forward to the competition.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be there,” she said.

Murphy added she “felt happy and warm inside” when she found out she qualified for the regional competition. She said she’s “a little bit” nervous but has been practicing ahead of time.

“My mom got this book that has spelling words in it,” Murphy said. “We would practice 20-30 words a night.”

Murphy said she is also a dancer and competes in dance competitions. She added it’s “a little bit tough” to do both competitions.

Winners from all 230 regional spelling bees will travel to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, during the week of Memorial Day for the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said Friday the district is rooting for both students.

“As a district we are extremely excited and so proud of Josiah and Jorja who will be representing their elementary schools and Delaware City Schools at the regional spelling bee!” Kegley said.

The district reported last month that at least one student from the district has attended the regional spelling bee since 2017. The district said the last student to qualify for and attend the national spelling bee was Eric Gitson in 2017.

The semifinals of the competition will be televised on ION on June 1, and the finals will be televised on June 2. LeVar Burton will host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More information can be found at spellingbee.com.

Josiah Aryee, a third grader at Woodward Elementary School, is one of two students Delaware City Schools will send to the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University in Athens. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Jorja Murphy, a fifth grader at Conger Elementary School, is one of two Delaware students headed to the 2022 Ohio Regional Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University in Athens Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

