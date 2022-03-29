Fraternity, sorority members honored

Ohio Wesleyan University’s fraternity and sorority members are being recognized by the Gamma Sigma Alpha National Honor Society for their collective grade-point averages in 2020 and 2021.

Gamma Sigma Alpha recently announced Ohio Wesleyan’s inclusion on honor rolls for both of these years as part of its 2022 awards. Founded in 1989, the honor society is widely considered the premier outlet committed to the academic success of Greek life members in the United States and Canada.

To be eligible for individual Gamma Sigma Alpha membership, students must have completed a minimum of 39 credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) or have earned a 3.5 GPA in any semester during their junior or senior year.

For full Greek life programs to earn honor roll recognition, the overall grade-point average of fraternity and sorority members must be higher than the GPA of the general campus. For 2020 and 2021, Ohio Wesleyan’s fraternities and sororities earned overall grade-point averages of 3.35 and 3.32, respectively, compared with 3.21 and 3.18 for all OWU students.

To support their academic success, OWU’s Greek chapters all have student academic chairs. Sophomore Sisi Fish of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is the current academic chair for the university’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Academic support for her sorority includes “individual meetings with at-risk sisters helped along with Gamma Goals,” said Fish, a Communication major and Fine Arts minor. “Gamma Goals are where each sister writes an academic goal in a binder for that week and checks off that goal the following week if they completed it.”

Dwayne Todd, Ph.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for Student Engagement and Success and dean of students, said the accomplishments of the university’s fraternity and sorority members are impressive.

“The pandemic created challenges for college students everywhere in 2020 and 2021,” Todd said, “but these OWU students remained committed to succeeding and to helping each other succeed. I am impressed by the support they continually give each other as Greek life members to ensure they achieve their goals.”

Learn more about the Gamma Sigma Alpha National Honor Society at https://gammasigmaalpha.org and more about Ohio Wesleyan Fraternity and Sorority Life at www.owu.edu/greek.

