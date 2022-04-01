Creating Healthy Communities program awards funds

The Delaware Public Health District announced Friday its plans to award four partner projects within the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Mini Grant program.

The CHC program had nine applicant organizations with funding requests totaling $34,665 – far exceeding the $10,000 available for projects. The amounts requested within the project proposals reflect the distinct contrasts in need within Delaware County.

“This pilot cycle exceeded expectations and was more competitive than DPHD ever imagined,” said Health District Community Specialist Josie Bonnette. “With the limited resources available and a very dedicated pool of applicants, it took the review team incredibly careful consideration to award the funded projects.”

The organizations and projects awarded include:

• Delaware County District Library, $4,500 for Interactive StoryWalk Reading Trail

• City of Delaware Parks and Recreation, $2,000 for Smith Park Community Gardens

• Grace Clinic Delaware, $1,900 for Pre-Diabetes Awareness Program

• Andrews House, $1,600 for SNAP/Produce Perks Farmers’ Market Program

The primary purpose of the CHC Mini Grant is to prevent and reduce chronic disease in Delaware County. Additional objectives of the program aim to increase health equity by improving access to healthy foods and increasing opportunities for engagement in physical activity through collaboration, partnerships, and community engagement. The CHC funds also function to further the mission of the Partnership for a Healthy Delaware County (The Partnership) in supporting the implementation of the 2019-2022 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and subsequent Delaware County CHIP cycles.

For more information about the CHC program or ways to get involved with The Partnership or the Delaware County CHIP, please contact Josie Bonnette. [email protected]

