Foos appointed to Board of Elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections has added a new member to its six-person team. Tom Foos, a Republican Party affiliate who has lived in the county for 27 years, was announced as the newest board member in a press release from the Delaware County Commissioners.

Foos was sworn in by Delaware County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge David Hejmanowski during a ceremony at the Board of Election headquarters on March 8.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps, Foos currently operates a security and preparedness consulting firm in Powell. He expressed a sense of pride in being appointed to represent the voters of Delaware County.

“I am honored to have been selected and appointed as a member of the Delaware County Board of Elections,” Foos said. “I look forward to working with other board members, ensuring our Board of Elections continues to set the highest standards in elections operations and integrity.”

Foos joins a Board of Elections that has built a reputation for being among the best in the state. The Delaware County Board of Elections was recently honored by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for its outstanding performance during the 2020 Presidential Election when the county’s voter turnout was among the highest in the state.

The board serviced more than 127,000 voters during the election, an 83.76% turnout in the county. The turnout was a county record and the second-highest turnout in Ohio for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“There is not a stage big enough to hold the thousands of poll workers, seasonal employees, and volunteers who made the 2020 Presidential Election a success in Delaware County,” LaRose said during a ceremony last June that was attended by the board.

Foos’ appointment to the Board of Elections comes after former member Shawn Stevens vacated the seat on March 9. Stevens is replacing Rick Carfagna as the 68th District representative in the Ohio House of Representatives. Carfagna resigned his Ohio House position on Feb. 27 to take a lobbying position with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Foos will need to hit the ground running as the board prepares for the next election. The Ohio Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, although several key races will be missing from the ballot.

On March 16, the Ohio Supreme Court invalidated the Ohio General Assembly’s district plan, which was adopted on Feb. 24. The court’s decision means the offices of Ohio House, Senate and the State Central Committee will not appear on the ballot.

The Delaware County Board of Elections is still seeking poll workers ahead of the May 3 primary election. Those interested in doing so can visit www.vote.delawarecountyohio.gov to access contract information. The deadline to register as a voter is April 4.

Pictured, left to right, are Delaware County Board of Elections members Steve Cuckler, Vice Chair Peg Watkins, Tom Foos and Chair Ed Helvey. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_DSC02362-board-cropped.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Delaware County Board of Elections members Steve Cuckler, Vice Chair Peg Watkins, Tom Foos and Chair Ed Helvey. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Judge David Hejmanowski swears in Tom Foos in the lobby of the Board of Elections Office. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_DSC02349-cropped-swearing-in.jpg Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Judge David Hejmanowski swears in Tom Foos in the lobby of the Board of Elections Office. Courtesy photo | Delaware County

By Dillon Davis [email protected]

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

