DPHD offering 2nd COVID booster shots

The Delaware Public Health District is now offering second COVID-19 booster shots at its clinic at 3 W. Winter St. in downtown Delaware.

The shots are available during regular clinic hours Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. They are available for immunocompromised individuals aged 12-49 and people over the age of 50. It needs to be administered at least four months after receiving the first booster dose.

Walk-ins and appointments are available for the shot by calling 740-368-1700, option 5. A form will need to be filled out prior to the appointment or walk-in. For more information, visit DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

Children aged 5-11 can receive boosters by appointment 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Delaware office and all-day Tuesdays at the DPHD’s Sunbury Clinic, 137 state Route 3.

Those who are homebound can call the above number to receive a vaccination visit on Thursdays. Off-site clinics can also be provided with advance notice.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster doses, and the DPHD received medical guidance from the Ohio Department of Health before it could begin administering them.

“At this time, we are not offering COVID-19 testing, including rapid home tests,” the DPHD website said. “Most public libraries and pharmacies offer rapid home tests. Please contact your local library or pharmacy for more info on how to get a test kit.”

The health district last issued a monthly COVID-19 report on March 11. It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that “Delaware County currently sits at a low-risk level. It is recommended that individuals talk with their doctor about the need to mask if at high risk of severe illness. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”

The CDC has a county map of the United States, and 95% of the counties, including the entire state of Ohio, were ranked as having low levels of COVID-19 as of March 31. The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker said 79.9 million cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States, resulting 978,852 American deaths and 8,745 current hospitalizations due to the infectious disease. The good news is that each of these are trending downward, and 82% of Americans 5 or older have had at least one vaccination.

As a result of the new guidance, DPHD said it will no longer issue its weekly Critical Factor Report Card.

“We want to extend a heart-felt thank you to our community for doing their part during this time and also ask that residents still comply with the practices of businesses that continue to require masks,” the DPHD said on its website.

The DPHD also issued its 2021 annual report on Monday. Among the statistics were that 29,809 COVID-19 immunizations were given and 33,535 total immunizations were provided last year.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Corona-Virus.jpg

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.