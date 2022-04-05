Delaware earns national honor

DELAWARE – The City of Delaware has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Award for Excellence, it was announced last week.

The Award for Excellence was presented to the Delaware Finance Department for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to demonstrate a “constructive spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” the GFOA said.

The department is led by Director Justin Nahvi, accountant Rob Alger and budget analyst Alycia Ballone.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

