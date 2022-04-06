ODOT: 9 county projects in 2022

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Transportation launched its 2022 construction season with 829 road and infrastructure projects, an investment of nearly $2 billion statewide.

Nine upcoming projects are taking place in Delaware County, and here’s a brief summary of what is being planned and when, according to the ODOT website.

• This spring and summer, a new concrete overlay will replace the existing surfaces of the bridges over Big Darby Creek on state routes 316 and 762. ODOT listed the $900,000 preservation project under all of the counties in its District 6 region — Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union.

• From this spring to fall, there will be resurfacing on state Route 750 from Sawmill Road to just west of state Route 315. The estimated construction cost is $1.15 million.

• The most expensive project at $31.9 million is the interchange expansion of Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 36/state Route 37. The project status is listed as in development.

“The project will construct a new interchange along I-71 between Cheshire Road and U.S. 36/state Route 37 (Delaware Sunbury Road) in Sunbury,” ODOT said. “The interchange will connect I-71 to Sunbury Parkway, a proposed roadway that is to be built by developers and connect to U.S. 36/state Route 37. Future local projects will widen Sunbury Parkway and extend the connection from I-71 to the west. Work on the interchange could begin as early as 2022 pending available funding.”

• Also described as in development with an anticipated start date of next summer is installing a roundabout at state Route 605 and Fancher Road in Harlem Township. The $1.52 million project would be completed in fall 2024. In response to a comment about making intersection improvements at Walnut Road and SR 605, ODOT cited statistics showing more accidents occurred at Fancher.

• The second-most expensive project is on this year’s list but likely to take place for a year starting next summer. U.S. Route 36 will be resurfaced from the Union/Delaware County line to Delaware corporation limits. At $9.2 million, shoulder-widening will also be done.

• Starting this spring will be resurfacing of U.S. Route 42 from northeast of state Route 257 to east of Fern Drive. “The resurfacing will include pavement repairs and shoulder widening to 4-foot along US 42 and will install center line and edge line rumble strips,” ODOT said. “The project will also clean out or replace several drainage structures throughout the project area.” The $4.82 million project is expected to be completed in the fall.

• The intersection of SR 315 (Olentangy River Road) and Jewett Road (County Road 127) will be improved from the spring to fall of 2023. The $1.5 million project will result in the installation of either a traffic signal or a roundabout. There will also be drainage and slope stabilization work north of state Route 750.

• The following year, spring to fall 2024, will see the installation of a roundabout at SR 315 and Hyatts Road (County Road 123). “The project is necessary to improve safety and reduce congestion,” ODOT said. This project also costs $1.5 million.

• Last, but not least, is the Route 23 Connect Delaware Regional Connection Study “to determine the feasibility of creating a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus.” The project is listed for Delaware, Franklin and Marion counties, with a start and completion date to be determined. Several options are being considered, but nothing has been decided yet, ODOT has said.

In the meantime, ODOT said there were some daytime lane restrictions on US 23 north at Troutman Road for pavement repairs earlier this week. Also, SR 315 between Home and Orange roads is closed from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday for embankment repair. Use SR 750 for a detour.

