Woodward to receive playground upgrade

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved both new playground equipment for Woodward Elementary and the list of Hayes High School graduates during its meeting Monday.

In regards to Woodward Elementary, the board approved a $83,515.79 change order with Place Services Inc. for ADA upgrades to the playground. Woodward is the latest elementary school to get upgrades to its playground, and Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the goal is to make the playground as accessible to all students as possible.

Sherman also briefed the board on another action item, a $192,272 contract with EliteAire to replace selected ventilator equipment at Hayes High School. Sherman said the ventilator being replaced specifically serves the ROTC classroom area, and the unit was original to the 1960s and frequently leaked, causing other issues with ceiling and floor tiles. The project will be funded by ESSR funds.

The board also approved the class of 2022 graduates, pending completion of all graduation requirements. Superintendent Heidi Kegley said not all of the more than 400 students approved Monday would walk at commencement on May 20 since some students will finish early and others will graduate at the end of summer.

Also approved by the board on Monday were a number of contract changes, including the retirement of Sherene Gardner, a school counselor at Conger Elementary, as well as the resignations of Erin Hughes, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Jacqueline Kearly, an intervention specialist at Dempsey Middle School; Amanda Lucero, an English teacher at Dempsey; Carrie Gibson, an educational assistant at Dempsey; Paul Hanigan, a bus driver; Simar Singh, an educational assistant at Dempsey; and David Swisher, a bus driver.

The board approved the employment of Dominick Marchio, a custodian at Dempsey.

Members of the board will meet twice next month at 6 p.m. May 2 and May 16 in the meeting room at Willis.

A diagram showing the plans for the upgraded playground at Woodward Elementary. The upgrades were approved Monday by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_playground-BW.jpg A diagram showing the plans for the upgraded playground at Woodward Elementary. The upgrades were approved Monday by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.