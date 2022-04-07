Program to focus on historic window preservation

The Delaware County Historical Society is presenting the first in a series of hands-on workshops pertaining to historic building preservation. Presented by Delaware County Historical Society volunteer Devon Hardwick, this workshop will cover what to look for when addressing historic wooden windows, methods of stabilization, glass cutting, glazing, and much more.

This is a hands-on workshop, so attendees will need to bring a pair of gloves and a 2-inch putty knife. For attendees who don’t have a putty knife, there will be ones provided, as well as all other tools.

This workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Barn at Stratford in Delaware. Seating is limited, and there is a cost involved. Interested individuals can register until April 11 on Eventbrite or at www.DelawareOhioHistory.org.

Hardwick currently serves on the board of directors of Preservation Ohio, Ohio’s oldest historic preservation advocacy organization, as well as the Malabar Farm Foundation. He also serves on the Historic Preservation Committee for the Delaware County Historical Society. He has over 15 years of experience in the field of historic preservation, including extensive training in the field of historic masonry and wooden window restoration. His company, Northwick Preservation Consulting, has assisted in preserving numerous historic properties around the state of Ohio.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by the Delaware County Historical Society as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society websites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

