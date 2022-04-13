Church welcomes new pastor

On March 20, Richard (Rich) McIntyre began his new role as pastor of The Bridge (First Baptist Church of Sunbury).

McIntyre and his wife, Linda, are both from West Virginia. The couple met at West Viriginia Baptist Camp at Cowen in 1982 and will celebrate their 25th wedding anniverasry in May.

Rich McIntyre graduated from Marshall University in 1989 and from Eastern Baptist Seminary in 1993. He has been an associate pastor in West Virginia, a solo and area minister in Pennsylvania, and an interim pastor in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. McIntyre will be celebrating his 29th year of ordination this year.

Linda McIntyre went to Alderson Broaddus College and for four years was a member of the West Virginians (a professional touring choir).

Rich McIntyre enjoys preaching, teaching and getting to know people. He is cancer free for four years and would love to join the “cancer community organizations” in Sunbury and surrounding areas.

“We are both happy to be here,” he said. “We truly believe God guided the process that led to our move. We’re looking forward to getting involved in Sunbury and the surrounding area … everything from community events to high school sports, music and art.

The Bridge is located at 12259 North Old 3C Road in Sunbury.

Information for this story was submitted by The Bridge in Sunbury.

