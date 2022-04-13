Portion of Curtis Street to be resurfaced

The City of Delaware and Delaware Township are teaming up to bring improvements to a roadway shared by both communities.

During Monday’s meeting of the Delaware City Council, a resolution authorizing City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a cooperation agreement with the township for the resurfacing of Curtis Street was approved by council members as part of the consent agenda.

Curtis Street, which stretches from London Road to West William Street, includes both township road and street owned by the city. Although primarily within city right of way, the stretch south of South Street to London Road is split between the city and township. The project will involve a mill and overlay of the top asphalt wearing course from London Road to the CSX railroad tracks that cross Curtis Street just north of South Street.

The project includes a total distance of approximately 0.44 miles that will be resurfaced, approximately 60% of which is within the city’s right of way. Costs for the project are estimated to total $87,500, with the city contributing $51,100 or just under 60%, and the township contributing the remaining $36,400.

Estimated costs are based on the Delaware County engineer’s opinion of the probable construction costs, but both parties have agreed to share the actual costs for the work performed in proportion to the split listed in the estimate.

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office will manage the project from design through construction in coordination with the township and city.

Details of the project will be discussed by the city’s Public Works Committee at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.

