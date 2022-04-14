Members sought for mental health board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking two members to appoint to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board. This board consists of 14 members, each of whom serves a four-year term.

The Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint two citizen members for a term that would begin July 1 and expire June 30, 2026. Candidates with a background in finance and/or marketing and communications are encouraged to apply.

As a member of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, you will contribute to the development and future direction of this community-enhanced board.

The requirements and responsibilities of a board member include:

• Resident of the service district, which includes Delaware County and Morrow County;

• Interested in mental health services or alcohol, drug, or gambling addiction services;

• Serves as the local addiction and mental health services public authority and planning agency for Delaware and Morrow Counties;

• Promotes, arranges and implements working agreements with social services agencies, both public and private;

• Contracts with non-profit providers for treatment and prevention services;

• Evaluates and monitors all programs and services under contractual commitments; and

• Recruits and promotes local financial support from public and private resources.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or [email protected]

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 25.

