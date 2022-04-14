Delaware County GOP endorses candidates

The Delaware County Republican Party (DCRP) Central Committee recently met to finalize candidate endorsements for the upcoming primary election.

To receive a Delaware GOP endorsement, candidates must stand for conservative principles that promote freedom and opportunity for every American.

“We appreciate all the candidates that took the time to screen for our endorsement, and we certainly appreciate their willingness to serve,” said DCRP Chairman Steve Cuckler. “We have endorsed an elite slate of candidates that are committed to conservative values, and this group will help keep Delaware County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.” The DCRP Central Committee made the following endorsements:

• Congressman Jim Jordan

• Congressman Troy Balderson

• Andrew King and incumbent Judge Craig Baldwin for 5th District Court of Appeals

• Judge Randall Fuller, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations

• State Sen. Andrew Brenner

• State Representative Kris Jordan

• State Representative Shawn Stevens

• Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis

• Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa

• Former Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien for Ohio Republican Party Central committeewoman

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.

