Trustees sign off on road work, create new position

LEWIS CENTER — In recent meetings, the Orange Township Board of Trustees has been active in approving work to roads, technology improvements and staff moves.

On Feb. 22, Director of Operations Silas Bowers was granted up to $50,000 for expenses such as utilities, tree removal and drainage improvements associated with the Bale Kenyon Road widening project. In addition, $95,311 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF) was used for 10 right-of-way acquisitions on Bale Kenyon. That total was later corrected to $95,401. Nine were homeowners and one was the Centerpoint Church.

Also, trustees agreed to non-member resident rates at North Orange Park Aquatic Center: $5 twilight pass, $8 daily pass, and $10 for night swims or special events.

The minutes said “the board reached consensus to authorize” two things — research trademarking township logos or service marks; and to have future fire vehicles be in the color orange.

After an executive session, the trustees passed a resolution that the “proposed Consent Decree in Case Number 21 CVF 10 0501 Morse Road Development LLC, et al., v. Orange Township is fair and reasonable and hereby approve the same and further authorize and empower legal counsel to execute the same and take any other action deemed necessary and desirable in connection therewith.”

At the March 7 meeting, the trustees approved an agreement with the Delaware County engineer for the 2022 township road improvements project at a revised estimate of $948,300. They also asked the Engineer’s Office for assistance on an estimate for “a multi-use asphalt path along the north side of E. Powell Road between S. Old State and Lyra Drive,” the resolution said.

The township also created the full-time position of fire support coordinator for the fire department and later in the meeting appointed Patricia Lewis to the position. A new Fire and EMS Service Fund was created, and $700,000 was moved “to pay part of the cost of a new fire truck.” Finally, terms and conditions of employment for Fire Chief Nathan McNeil were established.

Further ARPA/CLFRF moneys were used for nearly $4,400 in technology improvements to the township’s Thompson Conference Room; $18,000 in renovations to the North Orange Aquatic Center entry; and just under $48,380 for resurfacing Walker Woods Park Playground.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

