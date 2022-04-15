Retirement readiness event set for May 7

Visit SourcePoint between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 7, for a Retirement Ready Drive-thru event. Designed for adults planning now for a better retirement, this free event provides a variety of information and resources on downsizing, financial and legal planning, lifelong learning, physical health and well-being, making the transition, travel and recreation.

Document shredding and small electronics destruction will also be available at the event courtesy of the Kamann Professional Group and the Daily Dumpsters. Small electronics acceptable for destruction include tablets, iPads, cell phones, computer monitors or towers, keyboards, mouse and cords, printers, residential copiers and small projectors. (Please limit electronics to no more than six per car, and no televisions will be accepted.) Staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with unloading.

The 2022 Retirement Ready event is sponsored by Peak Financial Partners. For more information, go to MySourcePoint.org/events.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55 and family caregivers. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging and United Way of Delaware County.

