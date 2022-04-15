Grant to fund trail expansion

Preservation Parks has been awarded a Clean Ohio Trail Fund grant in the amount of $478,725 for construction of a rail trail and conversion of the 220-foot pedestrian bridge over the Big Walnut Creek in Sunbury.

The project will be another milestone in connecting the statewide Ohio to Erie Trail and add an additional 1,500 feet of multiuse trail in Delaware County.

“This is an exciting time for the people of Delaware County and visitors who are seeking a connection through Sunbury along the Ohio to Erie Trail,” said Tom Curtin, executive director at Preservation Parks.

Design for the trail will begin this summer.

“This project, while short, is a critical piece of the Ohio to Erie Trail, providing a more connected trail system between Sunbury and Licking and Knox counties to the north,” said Matt Simpson, senior park planner at Preservation Parks.

Since 2018, Preservation Parks has built approximately 4.5 miles of paved multiuse trail along the former railroad corridor.

The total cost of the project, including the bridge, is approximately $640,000.

A view from the former railway bridge over the Big Walnut Creek taken last fall.

Submitted story

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

