Trump to visit Delaware

Former President Donald J. Trump will return to Delaware at a “Save America Rally” at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware.

Individuals interested in attending can visit www.delawarecountyfair.com and click on “See Event Schedule” to register. Up to two tickets can be obtained, and once confirmed by email, people are told they will receive more information a day prior to the rally. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Trump last made a personal appearance in Delaware County on Aug. 4, 2018, at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center. He campaigned then on behalf of 12th Congressional District candidate Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, who won over Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor, D-Columbus, in a special election held Aug. 7, 2018.

“We are going to have a tremendous victory for Troy Balderson,” Trump told the crowd, as quoted in The Gazette’s coverage. “He’s really tough. He’s really smart. He never stops working … He’s never going to let you down … He is the guy that is going to do things. You are going to be very surprised.”

“Trump predicted if Balderson is elected to Congress during the special election on Aug. 7, he would be representing the 12th District for quite some time to come,” The Gazette said.

“We have a man that’s going to fight for you, who is going to fight for Ohio, and he is going to be here for a long time,” Trump said.

For those who may have been in the gymnasium for that rally, what may be most remembered was the heat.

“Even though it’s 110 degrees in this crazy room, if you can take it, I can take it,” Trump told those in attendance, many of whom were using various signs to fan themselves, The Gazette reported at the time.

That 2018 event was originally scheduled for the fairgrounds but was moved to the high school to accommodate a larger crowd.

Since losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes and a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College, Trump has returned to speaking at rallies around the country. The first of the post-presidential rallies was June 26, 2021, at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio.

Trump is returning to Ohio ahead of the May 3 primary in hopes of boosting support for Republican candidates who are seeking his endorsement. Trump won Ohio in the 2020 election by a 53% to 45% margin over Biden. Trump remains popular in Delaware County as well, if yard signs and flags are indicative.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

